Romanians Combine Drifting With Skiing On Public Roads

The heavy snowstorms may have given Romanian authorities a hard time this week, but some enthusiasts decided to take advantage of the situation.
Filmed earlier this week on the deserted roads of the country's capital city, Bucharest, when most residents were in bed, the video shows some young men going sideways with their cars.
These included a couple of Seat Leons, and a Volkswagen Golf Mk5, among others, so not exactly drifting material with their front-wheel drive layouts, but still good enough for a short adrenaline rush.
But that wasn't the only thing they did, as a couple of them took out their skis and well, you get the idea. For their actions, the young men face some steep fines from the local police.
Not that you don't already know it, but yeah, promise us you won't go imitating them.