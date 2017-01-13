Samsung Announces Battery With 373 Mile Range And 20 Minute Fast Charge

Samsung SDI unveiled a cutting-edge battery cell technology at the Detroit Auto Show that will allow an electric vehicle to travel up to 373 miles (600 km) on a single charge while including an incredibly fast charging function.
The battery incorporates components that have significantly reduced the resistance inside a battery cell meaning that with a 20 minute charge, the battery can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity or around 310 miles (500 km). Range anxiety no more.
In a press release, Samsung’s division focused on developing lithium-ion batteries, confirmed that the battery will begin mass production in 2021.
According to a company official, “The high-energy density battery cell with the fast charging capability and the integrated battery module are the innovative technologies with full potentials that can transform the market. Expectations are high that we will be able to accelerate the vehicle electrification utilizing these technologies with improved driving range, manufacturing efficiency and user convenience.”
Also in Detroit, Samsung showed its 21700 cylindrical battery cell model which the company claims is being adopted by a number of automotive startups for their future EVs.