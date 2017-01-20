Samsung To Supply Audi With Exynos Processors For Next-Gen Infotainment Systems

Samsung announced its participation in the Audi Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP) as a supplier of Exynos processors for the automaker's next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system.
Audi first started the PSCP back in 2010 in order to implement technologies that satisfy high standards of robustness, performance and quality for automobiles. Now, Samsung's flagship Exynos CPUs should help Audi build better infotainment systems for future models.
"With Exynos processors, Samsung has proven its technology leadership in performance, reliability and innovative packaging solutions," said Alfons Pfaller, Head of Infotainment Development at Audi.
"Through the PSCP, Samsung and Audi will work together to bring the best in-vehicle infotainment experience at the automotive quality level expected from the Audi brand."
In turn, Charlie Bae, Executive VP of sales & marketing for Samsung, stated that his company is thrilled to be a part of the rapidly advancing automobile technology and that Samsung is "fully dedicated to delivering robust and reliable yet high-performing solutions to Audi for the next level of driving enjoyment."
According to Samsung, flagship Exynos CPUs can operate up to four different domains and displays stationed in the vehicle at once. Since 2010, Exynos processors have powered some of Samsung's highest-performing smart devices, ranging from smartphones and laptops to navigation systems.
Note: Audi Q8 & e-tron quattro concepts pictured