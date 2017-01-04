Scoop: 2018 Opel / Vauxhall Corsa Will Be A Truly New Model

This is the second time we catch Opel working on the next generation of the Corsa compact model, with our spies this time spotting them during winter testing in northern Sweden.
It’s no secret that Opel looks to replace the current Corsa with a fresh successor, with today’s model being basically a heavily revised version of the car that debuted back in 2006.
That’s right; the new generation of the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa is going to be based on a new platform which will allow for a slightly roomier cabin and less weight, compared to the current model. With that said, some reports suggest that the platform in question is a shrunken version of that found in the bigger Astra.
The test car is still in its early development phase, which explains the heavy camouflage and body cladding in an attempt to keep the final shape of the new Corsa away from prying eyes. Still, we’re able to see that the overall design keeps close tabs to the existing Astra, with the front end to likely adopt a more aggressive and distinctive face with multiple lighting elements and the rear opting for a set of slim taillights.
Inside, the dashboard will feature better quality materials, a more premium design and the latest infotainment solutions. Opel is also going to offer a wide range of three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, which are all going to be turbocharged, bar the entry-level petrol versions. The hot OPC version will live on, with a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol providing the thrust.
The new generation will reportedly continue to be offered in three- and five-door bodystyles, unlike most of its rivals. Opel is also working on a four-door sedan version but that’s probably destined for markets outside Europe, like China where it’ll be offered under the Buick brand.
The new Opel Corsa is not expected to hit the market before 2018 which should mean that the first reveal should happen towards the end of 2017.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops