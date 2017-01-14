Scoop: Berlingo Mule Is A Front For Next-Gen Peugeot, Citroen And GM Vans

The PSA Group is out testing their next-generation small light commercial vehicles (B-LCV), set to be built at the automaker's plant in Vigo, Spain.
General Motors is also in on this agreement, which means that the architecture will be shared not only by the Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo siblings, but also by the Opel/Vauxhall Combo.
Despite the Berlingo/Partner receiving facelifts in 2015, they're still showing their age, though new features such as the 7" Touchdriver interface, mirror screen tech, Active City Brake, LED DRLs and Euro6 diesel engines were welcomed additions.
As before, expect to see slight differences between the three models, such as different headlights, taillights and grille - the Opel/Vauxhall Combo could however feature a different-looking dashboard. Back when PSA and GM announced these joint projects, the official word was that the vans "will be differentiated and consistent with their respective brand appearance."
Dimensions are expected to increase all-around, according to our spy photographers, as the current models don't offer as much maximum load length as a lot of their competitors. Payloads could also increase slightly, going from around 900 kg (1,984 lbs) on the long-wheelbase versions to somewhere around one tonne (2,204 lbs).
The first units are expected to arrive in either late 2017 or early 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops