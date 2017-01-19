Scoop: A Close-Up Look On BMW's Escalade-Sized X7 SUV

These are the latest spy shots of the upcoming BMW X7, the company’s long-awaited full-size luxury SUV that will compete with the likes of the Range Rover and the Mercedes GLS.
The X5’s bigger brother will be based on a stretched version of the CLAR architecture, which can also be found in the latest 7- and 5-Series and will be used in every new BMW model, from the next 3-Series and up.
According to the latest rumors, BMW is also going to offer a four-seat ultra-luxury version of the X7, next to the regular seven-seater. This version will likely compete with more exclusive models, including the Bentley Bentayga, but will carry a lower price tag.
The new X7 will look as predictable as we can get, with prototypes looking like a bigger X5 and featuring a rather sizeable kidney grille. That last feature will likely become standard among the new range of BMW’s X range of SUVs.
Despite the camouflage wrap, we can already see that the big BMW will get a set of longer rear doors and a generally longer rear overhang when compared to the prototype X5 we spotted a while ago, showcasing the company’s intentions of offering plenty of space for seven passengers.
The engine range will include a wide range of six- and eight-cylinder turbocharged engines, both petrol and diesel, but the range will be completed eventually by the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain to make it more desirable in its key markets. A high-performance V12 engine option for the range-topping ultra-luxury model is also under consideration.
BMW is targeting the markets of the US and China as its main areas of interest with the X7, planning to produce 45,000 units annually at its Spartanburg plant in the US. The new model will debut in early 2018, with sales to start a few months later.
