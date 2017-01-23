Seat Launches Updated Leon Cupra With 296 HP and AWD Wagon Model

The new Seat Leon Cupra is not exactly a new car but a rather slightly updated version of the previous model.
That’s ok as the last Leon Cupra is already one of the most capable hot hatches in the market and Seat now only made it a bit better, upgrading the engine to now produce 300PS (296hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of peak torque, instead of the 290PS (286hp) and 350Nm (258lb-ft) before.
Seat continues to offer the Leon Cupra with either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch gearbox and three different bodystyles: the three-door SC, the regular five-door and the ST estate version.
If you look past the new figures, you’ll see that the highlight of the new model is the addition of a Haldex all-wheel drive system to DSG-equipped ST estate models. The added traction combined with the more practical bodystyle is surely going to make this version of the Leon Cupra one of the best reasons not to buy a boring crossover.
Seat says that the Haldex AWD can send up to 100 percent of the torque to only one wheel if necessary, with the system working in coordination with the electronic assist systems of the car, thus allowing for the brakes to be used less frequently and fewer interruptions to the power delivery from the stability systems.
Seat hasn’t released any performance figures yet, letting us only know that the top speed continues to be limited at 250km/h (155mph) and that CO2 emissions range from 153 to 164g/km, depending on the version. The previous 286hp front-drive version was capable of a 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 5.7 seconds with the DSG transmission.
Features like the DCC, the front electronic differential and the adaptive steering continue to be standard, with the new Leon Cupra also benefitting from the updates introduced in the whole range, including a set of new improved full LED headlights, the Pedestrian Protection and Emergency Assist systems, an optional Traffic Jam Assist for DSG-equipped models and two new metallic paints; Mystery Blue and Desire Red.