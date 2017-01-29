Seat Teases Next-Gen Ibiza In Barcelona Before Global Debut

Seat has just released an intriguing teaser video of the next-generation Ibiza prior to its global premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in early March.
The video itself doesn’t reveal any specific design details about the new Ibiza as the car featured is wrapped in a cloak hiding its identity. What is interesting about the clip is that it shows the Ibiza being lifted to the top of the Las Arenas shopping mall in Barcelona where it will be previewed at some stage on January 31st.
As for the car itself, it is expected to be based around the smallest version of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. Additionally, the interior of the latest Ibiza will be thoroughly updated over the outgoing model and include a host of the latest connectivity features.
Elsewhere, the design of the model is expected to closely mimic the larger Leon and for the first time, gain a crossover variant.