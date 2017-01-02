Seat’s 2018 Arona Baby SUV Scooped For The First Time

We’ve known for quite some time that Seat will launch a small crossover that will slot below the Ateca and that it will be named the Arona, but we’ve just spied one of the early prototypes.
Although the heavy camouflage makes it nigh impossible to discern details, we expect the Arona's design to be influenced by the Ateca as well as the next-gen Ibiza.
The Arona will be based on the platform of the new supermini that will precede it, as it will launch in Geneva in March, while the baby SUV isn’t expected to launch in Europe until the end of the year, or possibly, in early 2018.
While the bodywork will be different and it may even get a more rugged variant, in the vein of the Ateca X-Perience, the interior and engine line-up will, in all likelihood, be shared with the Ibiza. Seat will build its Nissan Juke rival at its Martorell plant in Barcelona and will be its second-ever SUV offering, as the VW Group’s Spanish brand has been notable by its absence in this segment.
