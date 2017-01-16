Seattle PD Officer Runs Over Suspect's Legs With His Car

Dashcam footage from an April 2016 incident surfaced recently showing a Seattle Police officer running over a suspect's legs while responding to a burglary call.
Even though it appears to have been an accident, Sgt Christopher Snyder of the SPD failed to recognize the way the suspect was positioned as he drove his cruiser a couple of feet forward.
Officers on the scene did request for a paramedic, although according to the description of the video, whether or not there was an internal investigation of the incident, remains unknown.
Before the officer came face to face with the suspect, he spotted a man wearing the same (or similar, it's not clear from the footage) jacket on the sidewalk at around 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the video, when he also instructed him to lay down on the ground repeatedly, but the man declined and kept walking away.
If it's the same person (we can't say with certainty), this may have made Officer Snyder want to rush proceedings and take him into custody as soon as possible, though that doesn't mean he shouldn't have paid more attention.