Sebastian Vettel Single-Handedly Won The 2017 ROC Nations Cup

Sebastian Vettel may have gotten knocked out of this year's Race of Champions early on, but he made up for it by winning the Nations Cup. Again. Only this time, he did it all on his own.
Aside from winning the Formula One World Championship four times consecutively, Vettel won the 2015 Race of Champions outright – and together with Michael Schumacher, won the Nations Cup an impressive six times in a row. Sadly Schumi hasn't exactly been up to the task these past few years, so this time he partnered with Pascal Wehrlein – who unfortunately flipped his car during the singles competition on Saturday, and though uninjured, was advised to sit out Sunday's pairing.
That didn't phase Vettel, though, who upheld the mantle for Germany all on his own (much like Travis Pastrana who represented the USA alone in 2006 after Jimmie Johnson injured his wrist and Scott Speed was taken out during F1 testing).
After advancing up the ranks undefeated, Vettel took on the NASCAR duo of brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch on their home turf in the final round... and beat them, too.
“The Race Of Champions is a great competition, but yesterday I went out very early,” said Vettel. “But that’s the way it goes: sometimes you wake up and it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It obviously worked out well but of course it would have been nicer to share this victory with Pascal.”