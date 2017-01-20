Second-Gen Renault Captur Spotted Hiding Under This Cool Wagon Mule

Renault has begun testing the second generation of its Captur crossover, with our spies able to spot a high-riding test mule which uses the body of the current Clio Estate.
Test mules are usually not that good-looking as they usually range from plain awkward to just straight ugly. This one, though, looks rather awesome, with the combination of the compact wagon body, big wheels and longer suspension travel gaining easily our approval.
The original Renault Captur came into the market in 2013 and since then it became one of the best-selling models of the segment in Europe. Nowadays, the segment has been filled with rivals from almost every mainstream manufacturer and Renault has a difficult task on its hands with replacing a best-seller like the Captur.
The new generation will be based on a new platform that currently hides under the bodywork of the Clio Estate we see in the spy shots, allowing the company to test a lot of hardware before moving on and testing the new Captur with its production body on.
The design of the new model remains a bit of a mystery but we expect the new model to feature elements from models like the Renault Scenic. Power will come by the familiar range of petrol and diesel units, with the company also working on an electrified “Hybrid Assist” version as well.
The new Renault Captur is expected to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, so expect to learn more about it in the coming months.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops