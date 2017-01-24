Second-Generation Nissan Juke To Miss Out On Diesel Engines?

A replacement for Nissan's revolutionary Juke is in the works, but if a new report is to believed, it won't come with any diesel engines.
The report comes from Spain's Motor, which says that Nissan's next generation petrol units are so efficient that there won't be a diesel alternative.
However, that doesn’t mean that the B-segment SUV, which will continue to rival the likes of the Peugeot 2008 and Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, won't go down the electrification road, as a hybrid variant is believed to be in the cards, combining a small petrol unit with an electric motor.
A plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is also being considered, as is a fully-electric version, but it remains to be seen what decision Nissan's officials will take.
Underpinned by the CMF-B platform, shared with the latest Renault Clio and Nissan Micra, the next generation Juke is expected to be wider and lower than the current model, which, in turn, leads to a more dynamic look, in addition to improved space throughout the cabin. Speaking of which, expect a new infotainment system with smartphone integration support, alongside plusher materials and surfaces.
It remains to be seen which concept car will serve as inspiration for its exterior design, but word on the street has it that some of the lines present on the new Micra will make their way onto the Juke as well.
Nothing is certain when it comes to a launch date either, as while previous reports pointed to a presentation later this year, it's now said that its introduction has been delayed.
Note: Nissan Kicks Concept pictured