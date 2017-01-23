Second-Generation Subaru XV Teased Ahead Of Geneva Unveiling

Subaru has just released a teaser image of the second-generation XV Crosstrek ahead of the vehicle’s world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show on Mach 7.
The Japanese company markets the XV as a Sports Utility Vehicle but in reality, it is an Impreza hatchback with some off-road prowess and a reasonable ride-height. Nevertheless, it has proven popular enough since its 2011 debut to warrant a second iteration.
Based on the teaser provided, it is immediately apparent that Subaru has drawn on the XV Concept of last year in designing the new model. As such, a new pair of taillights are immediately visible and appear slightly larger and more pointed than those of the outgoing XV.
Further styling upgrades include more pronounced body lines and curves running along both sides, a new set of wheels, updated taillights and an overall sportier profile.
Despite these changes, the new XV will be very similar to the outgoing model. As a matter of fact, a manager from Fuji Heavy Industries told the press in September that the new car will essentially have the same body as the current one.