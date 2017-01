Seinfield's 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' Moving To Netflix This Year

PHOTO GALLERY

Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' is moving from Sony's Crackle to Netflix , bringing 24 new episodes starting in late 2017.There will be further installments coming in 2018 and beyond, according to. This move is part of a bigger production deal Seinfeld has secured with Netflix, a deal that will also include two new stand-up specials.As part of this new agreement, Netflix will also secure the 59 previous episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee that had their first runs on Crackle.said Seinfeld in a statement.Netflix has truly been on a roll lately in terms of original comedy, with several stand-up specials seemingly popping up every month. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see Seinfield back on the stage.