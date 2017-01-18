Seinfield's 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' Moving To Netflix This Year

Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee' is moving from Sony's Crackle to Netflix, bringing 24 new episodes starting in late 2017.
There will be further installments coming in 2018 and beyond, according to Variety. This move is part of a bigger production deal Seinfeld has secured with Netflix, a deal that will also include two new stand-up specials.
As part of this new agreement, Netflix will also secure the 59 previous episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee that had their first runs on Crackle.
"When I first started thinking about 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,' the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes," said Seinfeld in a statement. "I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points."
"I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there."
Netflix has truly been on a roll lately in terms of original comedy, with several stand-up specials seemingly popping up every month. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see Seinfield back on the stage.