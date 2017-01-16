Semi Runs Snow Plow Off The Road, Goes Over A Cliff

The driver of a snow plow miraculously managed to survive a 300-foot drop after being clipped by a semi-truck during an overtaking maneuver in Utah.
In the video below, you can see Terry Jacobson's (on the job for 20 years) snow plow getting clipped by the semi, darting towards incoming traffic and eventually winds up going down a 300-foot (91 meter) embankment.
Luckily for him, drivers who witnessed the whole thing stopped and went down to help. According to Good 4 Utah, the driver of the semi-truck also pulled over and was cooperating with police when they arrived on the scene.
"The passenger side of the cab was completely smashed," said South Area Supervisor Neil Lundell. "It was a violent ride he went off an embankment that was about 300 ft, if you know a 1-to-1 slope, that's steep."
The Utah Department of Transportation is hoping this video will raise awareness regarding the dangers of crowding or attempting to pass snow plows, which is why the video was released in the first place.
"We really ask that when the general public is out there and these men and women are working to protect them and provide safe transportation, that you think of their safety...and your safeties," added Lundell. "We get calls in the middle of the night, we work holidays and we do our job and take pride in what we do."
In the end, the driver of the semi that caused the crash was cited for multiple violations, including improper overtaking and leaving his lane.
Photos: Aldo Vazquez/Twitter