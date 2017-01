Semi Runs Snow Plow Off The Road, Goes Over A Cliff

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

The driver of a snow plow miraculously managed to survive a 300-foot drop after being clipped by a semi-truck during an overtaking maneuver in Utah.In the video below, you can see Terry Jacobson's (on the job for 20 years) snow plow getting clipped by the semi, darting towards incoming traffic and eventually winds up going down a 300-foot (91 meter) embankment.Luckily for him, drivers who witnessed the whole thing stopped and went down to help. According to, the driver of the semi-truck also pulled over and was cooperating with police when they arrived on the scene.said South Area Supervisor Neil Lundell.The Utah Department of Transportation is hoping this video will raise awareness regarding the dangers of crowding or attempting to pass snow plows , which is why the video was released in the first place.added Lundell.In the end, the driver of the semi that caused the crash was cited for multiple violations, including improper overtaking and leaving his lane.