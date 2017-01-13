Semi Truck Carrying Logs Rolls Over On Its Side In Australia

What this semi-truck driver going too fast or was something else ta play here? Either way, it's a pretty bad way to crash.
It's one thing when you hit something and take some light, or even hard damage to any part of your vehicle, but once you roll over and end up on your side or upside down, you're probably not driving away from that.
Luckily, the driver of the semi managed to exit the cabin with a little help from a fellow motorist, who definitely thought the truck driver might not have been careful enough with his speed.
The quote in the description reads "Driver may have been going a bit too fast for that corner. It was weird having to climb over the bonnet of the still running truck to help the driver get out."
If you look at the slow-motion replay towards the end of the clip, you might think the slide was salvageable up until the semi's wheels made their way onto that field.