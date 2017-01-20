Semi-Truck Crashes Into School Bus In Florida, Thankfully, Kids Are OK

Footage of a semi-truck hitting a school bus in Pasco County, Florida, near the I-75 overpass, has been released to the public.
The three angles we have, depict the moment of the impact from another truck driver's perspective, but also show what happened inside the school bus, where we see the driver attempt to steer the bus to a halt, as well as a passenger fly out of her seat.
According to ABC, Florida Highway Patrol cited the semi driver for failing to yield, which was startling since he inexplicably executed his left turn from the first lane while going around a car.
There were five students on the bus, and thankfully, none of them suffered any serious injuries. The person you see thrown from her seat was a bus aide; she was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
"I was crying I was thinking that we weren't going to go home and I got scared a lot," said one of the children on board. "The window broke and the front part of the school bus broke too."
Luckily, neither the truck nor the school bus were traveling particularly fast, which is what kept damages and injuries to a minimum.