Sergio Marchionne Now Says Chrysler 200 And Dodge Dart Were Horrible Investments

It’s not often that an automotive CEO slams one of the models built under their helm but then again, not many chief executives are quite like Sergio Marchionne.
The outspoken head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ferrari isn’t afraid of criticizing his own vehicles and has done it once again at the Detroit Auto Show.
During a press conference attended by Autoblog, Marchionne said that the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart were horrible investments for the automaker, hence why both were killed off last year.
“I can tell you right now that both the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Dart, as great products as they were, were the least financially rewarding enterprises that we've carried out inside FCA in the last eight years. I don't know one investment that was as bad as these two were,” Marchionne said.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Marchionne has slammed the Chrysler 200. Twelve months ago, he admitted that the 200 had copied the poor rear-seat entry point of the Hyundai Sonata.