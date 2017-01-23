Seven-Seat Mazda CX-5 Considered For Japan, Other Markets Could Follow

Mazda may already have the plusher and larger CX-9, with the ability to carry up to seven people, but reports coming in from Japan are claiming that the company is planning a seven-seat version of the smaller CX-5 as well.
According to BlogLiveDoor, the 7-seater CX-5 will first launch in Japan, with other countries to follow. It's not clear from the report if Mazda will extend the CX-5 or just squeeze in a pair of two collapsible children's seats in the current model's trunk.
Said to arrive before the end of the year, it will share the same engine lineup with the regular five-seater CX-5, including the SkyActiv-G 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter petrol units, along with the SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter diesel.
The regular CX-5 recently started rolling off the production line at the Ujina assembly plant. The automaker began taking orders for it in Japan last month, with deliveries commencing on February 2. Mazda expects to sell 2,500 units each month in Japan.