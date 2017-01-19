Shelby's New 50th Anniversary Super Snake Mustang Has Up To 750 HP [w/Video]

Shelby American celebrates five decades from the birth of the original and famous Super Snake with a new, limited Anniversary Edition.
The reveal took place at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, with the 2017 Super Snake Mustang to be offered in 500 units and starting from $69,995 MSRP.
Shelby American collaborated with Ford Performance on improving the suspension and upgrading the braking system with big Wilwood rotors and six-piston calipers. Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 is now supercharged and makes 670hp as standard, with optional superchargers on offer able to pump out over 750hp.
Shelby claims that a ‘properly optioned’ Super Snake can hit a 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, on pump gas and Michelin street tires, and run the quarter mile in just 10.9 seconds. Each car will come with a Shelby serial number that’ll be registered in the official registry of the brand.
On the outside, the new Super Snake features a new hood, grille, front splitter, rear spoiler and tail panel, a diffuser and a lower rear splitter among others. The bodywork also features the necessary racing stripes and special anniversary badges. The cabin gets special door sills, a gauge cluster with Shelby by Autometer wireless gauges and the official Shelby serial on a dash plaque.
“The 2017 Super Snake is a tremendous performance value,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations. “We fine-tuned our processes and materials to offer an agile, nimble and balanced car at a lower cost. A turnkey Super Snake starting at $69,995, plus taxes and fees, has more base performance content than any other version in our history.”