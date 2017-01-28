Should The 2017 BMW X1 Be On Your Compact SUV Radar?

If you're looking for a small, yet premium SUV that won't make you regret not buying something like an entry-level executive Estate, then the X1 should make it on your list.
Watching this review, it's more than obvious that Carwow's Mat Watson was impressed with the X1, arguing that alternatives like the Audi Q3 or the Mercedes-Benz GLA fall short of their BMW rival.
He claims that neither of those models drive better or feel more comfortable than the X1, which also features the best interior in its class, which is a convincing argument when you're trying to talk someone into spending their cash.
Another strong point for the X1 can be made in regards to its practicality. It has plenty of room, plenty of storage spaces (even ones you don't need - says Watson) and a large boot with a flat loading surface.
On the road, the X1 handles very well, with Watson figuring that you'd be satisfied with the 150hp 2.0L xDrive18d diesel, especially when it comes to fuel consumption. The car tested here, however, was the much faster 230hp xDrive25d that hits 62mph (100km/h) in 6.6 sec.
Of course, since there's no such thing as a perfect car, Watson did find a few things that weren't all that great about the 2017 BMW X1, yet in the end, he figures you might as well go ahead and just buy it, if you're in the market for something from this segment.