Should A Pickup Truck Be In Faraday’s Future?

Since its FFZERO1 concept debut at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Faraday Future has been the subject of much turmoil amongst automotive critics. From multiple executive and engineering role departures, to lawsuits and financial woes; the Silicon Valley-newcomer has had a rough past 12 months.
Nevertheless, the Chinese-backed company managed to reveal its FF 91 model (in prototype spec) at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Its new model approach has been holistic; with an emphasis put on connectivity, autonomous abilities, class-leading packaging and mind-blowing performance.
They sure have a lot on their plate right now, with the latest reports claiming that the company continues to struggle on multiple levels. Just this week, Business Insider reported that eight executives with intimate knowledge of Faraday Future’s business said the company is “in shambles with more than a half-dozen senior executives departing since last spring”.
Having said that, the last thing on FF’s mind right now is expanding their portfolio. Still, I couldn’t help but wonder if they pull it off and release the FF 91, what could they do next without breaking the bank with development costs?
Well, looking at the US sales chart, we see two persisting trends; SUVs and trucks, so how about an all-electric entrant in the pickup segment? Before you dismiss the idea, we’ll remind you that Elon Musk has made it clear that Tesla has plans to make a pickup truck in the near future.
You have to admit that a niche, luxury utility with optimized passenger comfort, load carrying abilities and the best part of all - huge reserves of power and colossal torque from standstill, does sound interesting. Ford have caught onto electrification for its future F150 (albeit in hybrid form), utilizing an electric motor to boost torque where gasoline engines lack - from low down in the rev range.
The FF 91’s massive 1,050 hp and stupendous 1,800 Nm of torque could pull continents together, let alone construction and farm duties if the powertrain underpinned a truck.
As for how it could look? Well just cue an open bed, raised ground clearance and plastic cladding that muscle up the FF 91’s appearance rather nicely. Sure, it doesn't have the iron-clad, in-your-face look like many of the established pickup’s out there - yet it’s in-keeping with Faraday’s futuristic ambitions.
With stunning performance and decent range, would you buy an electric truck? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.
By Josh Byrnes
Photo Renderings Copyright Carscoops / Josh Byrnes