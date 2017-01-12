Skoda Kodiaq RS Reportedly Confirmed, Will Come With Biturbo Diesel Engine

Skoda will offer a proper RS version of the newly launched Kodiaq SUV after all, as confirmed by the company’s R&D chief Christian Strube.
Strube confessed to Evo magazine that the Skoda Kodiaq will get a proper sporty RS version to lead the lineup, following the footsteps of the successful Octavia RS.
But the RS badge of honor will not find its way to the brand’s other models as the Czech company doesn’t have a business case to justify an RS model smaller than the Octavia, putting an end to rumors about a hot version of the Fabia or even the Citigo.
Under the bonnet of the range-topping Kodiaq will be a twin-turbo, four-cylinder 2.0-litre BiTDI diesel engine that can be found in the European-spec VW Tiguan. The engine makes 237hp and 369lb-ft (500Nm) of peak torque between 1750 and 2500rpm, allowing the Tiguan to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 6.5 seconds.
With this kind of firepower and the aid of the all-wheel drive, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq RS could even prove to be the quickest car the company has ever made.
Strube also said that a Superb RS is also on the table, but the plan to actually make it happen is currently on hold. This is understandable as the company is currently focusing more on the development of a new plug-in hybrid offering in 2019 and a fully electric model to follow after that.
Rendering courtesy of X-Tomi