Skoda Rapid Impaled By Bamboo Poles, Somehow Occupants Survive

The worst part about failing to give incoming traffic the right of way, is that you're leaving other motorists with very little time to react to your mistake.
It's a valuable lesson to learn, which most drivers do even without having to go through any near-death experiences. The person behind the wheel of this Skoda Rapid in China, however, was a little less fortunate.
We're not sure how the driver missed the fact that there wasn't really any time or space for him to maneuver forward, but once he did, the truck driver didn't have a choice but to hit the brakes - which in turn sent those poles flying forward, impaling the Rapid.
Thankfully, after the woman passenger emerges from the backseat, we also get to see a man wearing a white shirt being pulled from the car, seemingly unharmed, though undoubtedly shaken up.
In the end, any day where you walk away from a Final Destination-type of end-game scenario, is a good day.