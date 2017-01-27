Someone Totaled Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador In Beverly Hills

Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador was involved in a mysterious crash, early Tuesday morning.
According to TMZ, which posted a short video of the aftermath, the artist's supercar was involved in a single car wreck in Beverly Hills, but the actual cause that led to it is unknown.
In fact, so is any data on the driver, as when the emergency responders arrived at the scene, they didn’t find anyone. Following protocol, they ran a license plate check that revealed Chris Brown as the owner, and contacted him.
The 27-year old singer wasn’t driving it, however, and he wasn’t anywhere near the scene when it was crashed. Brown saays has no idea who is responsible for totaling the $400,000-$500,000 supercar either, and admitted that he lets his friends drive it.
TMZ says the police considers this a 'low priority investigation'. Despite the expensive crash, Brown isn’t exactly car-less, as a video shared with his fans on social media reveals quite an impressive collection.
Note: Head over to TMZ to watch the video