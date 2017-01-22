South African Man's Homemade Franken-Car Is A Dream Come True

If you thought you couldn't make your childhood dream come true, you best take notice of one Moses Ngobeni, an electrical engineer from South Africa.
After reading car magazines throughout his youth, Mr Ngobeni managed to build his ideal car by hand, spending 240,000 ZAR (equal to $16,750) and completing the project in just three years using various parts from multiple models.
In order to put his dream car together, he used the 2.0-liter engine and rear brake light from a 1998 BMW 318is, the rear windows from a 1986 Mazda 323, side windows from a 2005 BMW M3 E46, a VW Caddy windscreen, 2011 Audi TT headlights and 2015 Nissan GT-R taillights.
This custom build also comes with plane-like wing aero features that pop out automatically to supposedly add stability during emergency braking. He's also found a way to start his car remotely, using his mobile phone - which is very impressive, though we'd imagine that him being an electrical engineer was easily the deciding factor in his project's success.
According to Sowentan Live, Ngobeni initially didn't want to draw attention to himself, saying that "as an African, I know some people might get jealous and use things to prevent this car from being completed."
So while the moral of the story may be to just go out there and chase your dream, having the necessary skills in the first place can be half the battle won.