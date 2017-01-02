South Korea Bans Sales Of Certain BMW, Porsche And Nissan Cars

As officials from BMW, Porsche and Nissan were still celebrating the New Year, South Korean authorities banned sales of 10 cars from the three brands, while also slapping them with fines for fabricating certification documents.
According to South Korea's Ministry of Environment, among vehicles affected are the BMW X5 M, Nissan Qashqai, Infiniti Q50, and Porsche's Macan S Diesel, Cayman SE Hybrid & Turbo, 918 Spyder, Cayman GTS, 911 GT3 and Panamera SE Hybrid .
The latest development comes a little over a month after the first reports emerged on this matter. South Korea's Ministry of Environment launched the investigation after the VW Group emissions scandal to see whether any other brands had falsified documents on emissions and noise-level tests, reported Reuters.
Besides withdrawing the certification for 10 models, six out of which are still on sale while four have been discontinued, South Korea's authorities slapped the three companies with fines that total 7.17 billion won ($5.9 million).
Last year, South Korea fined the Volkswagen Group 17.8 billion won ($15.98 million) and suspended the sales of 32 models made by the VW, Audi and Bentley brands, alleging the company fabricated documents on emissions or noise-level tests