Spied: 2018 DS X Mid-Size SUV Is The French Response To German Premium CUVs

After countless reports on DS working on their new SUV model, our spies finally got a glimpse on a French prototype doing its usual business in cold weather conditions.
The upcoming DS X (some sources say it could be called the DS 7), codenamed internally as the X74, is going to be based upon PSA’s EMP2 platform which means that the new SUV is going to share its fair bit of hardware with the Peugeot 3008.
The 2018 DS X is going to be the first out of the three SUVs planned in total from PSA’s premium brand, with a smaller crossover to follow next year and a bigger seven-seater model to arrive in late 2019.
The heavy camouflage on the prototype pictured here makes us believe that underneath lies the final production body, and judging from the shape alone, it looks like DS has gone for smooth lines and an Audi Q5-style hatchback opening, with the taillights mounted on the hatch, enabling wider access to the boot area.
As for the available powertrains, expect to see the Group’s familiar three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel units paired with both manual and automatic transmissions. What you shouldn’t expect is a proper mechanical all-wheel drive version, as the new model will be AWD only in its plug-in hybrid version which will get an electrically driven rear axle.
The new DS X will be made at the Mulhouse factory in France and according to our intel, it could debut as soon as this March, at the Geneva Motor Show. If not, then the French company will reveal its new model at a later date, with production to start towards the end of the year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops