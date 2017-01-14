Spied: Jaguar E-Pace Sharpens Its Claws To Pounce On Compact Luxury SUVs

Jaguar has some catching up to do when it comes to crossovers. Long content to leave the high-riders to its sister brand Land Rover, the House of the Leaping Cat got into the crossover market with the launch of the F-Pace just last year. And now it's preparing to launch another.
Following four the four spy shots we brought you just the other day, we now have a full array of Jaguar's second crossover – expected to be dubbed E-Pace – testing in the snow.
Though the swirly camouflage still hides design details from our prying eyes, this latest prototype appears to be wearing its own bodywork instead of the Evoque sheetmetal seen on previous test mules.
The E-Pace is anticipated to slot in under the F-Pace in Jaguar's evidently growing crossover lineup, borrowing its underpinnings from (and expected to be built alongside) the new Land Rover Discovery Sport. Expect it to adopt a more dynamic approach than its more utilitarian counterpart, in similar fashion to the F-Pace that was designed to feel like a sports car on stilts.
While the (relatively) larger F-Pace goes up against the likes of the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes GLE, the arrival of the E-Pace will give Jaguar a contender to put up against the Q3, X1, and GLA in the increasingly competitive market for compact luxury crossovers.
Whether Jaguar ever goes after the Cayenne, Q7, X5, and GLS with a larger model remains to be seen. The company did, however, recently showcase an I-Pace concept for an electric crossover. One way or another, we wouldn't expect this to be the last crossover Coventry will launch.
