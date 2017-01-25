Staff Of $250 Million Mega-Mansion Have A Ferrari And Rolls-Royce To Enjoy

America’s most expensive house, currently listed for a cool $250 million, recently sent our heads into a spin and now we’ve received a particularly eye-opening titbit of information about the property.
It has already been widely reported that the house includes a $30 million car collection including a one-off Pagani Huayra and a rare, $15 million 1936 Mercedes 540 K Special Roadster. As it turns out, it’s not just the future owner of the house that will enjoy some sweet rides.
The seven, full-time staff being employed by the developer of the house will be given access to a white and black Ferrari 488 GTB and a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Yep, some lucky maids and chefs won’t only be working in one of the world’s most opulent properties but also be given free reign over two incredibly desirable exotics.
According to the PR manager for the property who we spoke to, the 488 and Dawn are "are owned by the owner but meant to be used by the staff". So, while the staff won’t technically own them, they’ll be able to drive them.
That’s certainly one way to keep your employees happy!
These are the STAFF cars for the $250 million house. And they get 7,000 square foot amazing living quarters. pic.twitter.com/gDzU8ZFsS9— Robert Frank (@robtfrank) January 18, 2017