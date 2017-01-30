Startech Bentayga Dressed For Combat With Verdant Green Exterior

According to Startech, a Brabus sub-brand, this special Verdant Green customized Bentayga is leaving for Portugal where its new owner awaits.
What makes this car different from other Bentley Bentaygas is, of course, the Startech kit, which features bespoke front and rear bumpers, a wide body kit, sport exhaust system, forged 23" Monostar S wheels, a lowering kit as well as the tuner's carbon package.
A closer look also reveals the honeycomb lower grille inserts and the integrated diffuser at the rear, while the increased ventilation for the radiators and front brakes is also a welcomed addition for any high-performance car, regardless of size.
Speaking of performance, while Startech can boost the output on the Bentayga's 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 unit, it's not like 608 PS and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque aren't enough.
Now, if you're curious to know how much it costs to transform an already ultra-expensive SUV into a Startech-tuned product, we'll just throw a couple of figures at you and you just "say stop."
Front bumper with carbon pack (€10,350), rear bumper with carbon pack (€12,400), widebody kit (€8,500), carbon pack for wings (€2,200), carbon package side sills (€3,800), carbon rear spoiler lip (€2,650), carbon mirror covers (€1,820), Monostar S wheels (€2,750), sports exhaust (€5,850), lowering kit (€790).
That's a grand total of €51,110 in just optional extras - without even considering any interior customizations.