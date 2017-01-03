Startup Reveals Eli ZERO Electric City Car Before CES

CES 2017 is just a couple of days away and a startup has just released the first images of a compact new electric car.
Dubbed the Eli ZERO, the car appears to be similar in size to the Renault Twizy, but adds some practicality with fixed doors and windows. Although no dimensions are available just yet, it certainly appears quite a bit smaller than the Smart ForTwo and will be targeted towards those that live in large and congested cities as well as suburban neighborhoods.
Up front, the ZERO incorporates a cute little grille and a set of compact headlights with LED daytime running lights around the edges. The windshield also stretches far up the front fascia and seamlessly joins with the roof.
In a statement, the company said: “We believe Eli introduces an advanced, yet simple product that will fundamentally shift how we engage with urban fabrics. Smaller, simpler and friendlier, Eli ZERO is the ultimate two seater mobility device for agile daily movement. Eli ZERO reimagines the NEV and addresses the dynamic transportation demands of modern cities and towns by offering a versatile driving solution for both urban and suburban neighborhoods."