Steven Tyler's 1,244HP Hennessey Venom GT Spyder Raises $800k For Charity [w/Video]

With the hammer falling at $800,000, Steven Tyler's Hennessey Venom GT changed hands at the Barrett-Jackson auction, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Proceeds will benefit Tyler's Janie's Fund charity, which helps abused girls in the United States. Additionally, besides the high-performance machine, the winning bidder also received a guitar, signed by every Aerosmith member, and a week's vacation at the star's mansion, in Maui.
As for the high-prized Hennessey Venom GT Spyder, this is one of only 12 ever produced, and it's capable of taking a big chunk of the Bugatti Veyron, in terms of performance. Powering it is a 7.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which feeds 1,244 horsepower and 1,155 lb-ft (1,566 Nm) of torque to the wheels, through a 6-speed manual gearbox.
It needs just 2.7 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 km/h), and 5.6 seconds for the needle to show 100 mph (161 km/h). Moreover, the Venom GT nabbed a Guinness World Record for its 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) acceleration time of 13.63 seconds, and it can also cover a quarter mile in just 9.92 seconds, at 163 mph (262 km/h). The hypercar recorded a top speed of 270.49 mph (435 km/h) at the Kennedy Space Center, in 2014.