Street-Legal Porsche 993 GT1 Is A True Road-Going Race Car

All too often, hardcore street cars are dubbed 'racing cars for the road'. In reality, these cars are nothing more than lightened street cars aimed at track-day enthusiasts who want to be able to drive them on a daily basis as well.
If you're looking for a true racing car for the road, those originally designed for various racing series and then homologated for street use are the way to go.
This 993-generation Porsche 911 GT1 is one of them. Offered for sale via Mark Donaldson, the racer was designed to comply with GT1 regulations in the mid-1990's and, to be eligible, 25 units had to be built for the street.
Although the 993 GT1 wasn't able to compete with the McLaren F1 GTR, it is still widely regarded in the world of endurance racing. Power comes from a 3.2-liter boxer engine delivering 600 hp that's mated to a 6-speed synchromesh gearbox.
The 993 GT1 in question made its racing debut at Hockenheim in the FIA GT Championship where it finished 8th overall. It then competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours, but was crippled by engine issues and forced to retire. Two weeks later, it finished 9th overall at the Nurburgring. In 1998, it competed in the Daytona 24 Hours and later participated in the British GT Championship and in a support race for that year's F1 British Grand Prix. It was converted for road use last April, with a few mods to bring it up to date and a comprehensive service to ensure everything is running smoothly.