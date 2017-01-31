Striking Fiat 130 Coupe V6 Offered In Auction Right Now

One of the most special Fiats ever made can now be yours if you have a 130 Coupe-itch that needs scratching.
This 1975 130 Coupe is one of only 600 manual models made, as Fiat offered them with a three-speed automatic as standard, and one of the most entertaining to drive executive coupes of the era.
You normally associate Fiat with compact city cars but this one comes from an era when the company didn’t hesitate to offer a Pininfarina-designed rear-drive V6 luxury machine. The 3.2-litre V6 was good for 165hp that were sent through a five-speed manual ZF transmission to the rear axle.
The boxy design works well on the 130 Coupe, making it look almost exotic and this particular example has benefitted from a recent refurbishment that included a repaint, rust repair, an engine-out reseal, rebuild of the carbs, a re-wired electrical system and many more.
And if you’re a velour lover then you’re up for a treat, once you look inside at the pumpkin upholstery. Overall the interior looks like it’s being in a very good condition, with no rips on the fabrics or any cracks on the dashboard.
The car is located in the US and is being auctioned right now over at Bring A Trailer, so if you feel like bidding or just being curious of just how much it could get, you know what to do.