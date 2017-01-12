Subaru’s Customized Cars At The 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Here’s a look at Subaru’s 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon booth where it’s displaying a host of customized concept and production cars alongside its current racing models.
Subaru BRZ STI Sport Concept
This study explores some new STI styling and performance parts for Japan’s version of what we know here in North America as the BRZ with the optional Performance Package, the BRZ GT. These include a racier muffler, front, side and rear spoilers, a different front bumper and matte black painted 18 inch aluminum wheels. Inside, STI used a combination of red leather and black alcantara, throwing a specific steering wheel and gear box lever into the mix.
Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport Concept
As the name suggests, the WRX S4 STI Sport is a sister study to the aforesaid BRZ, boasting the same colors inside and out, plus a similar suite of upgrades such as a unique bumper, spoilers, exhaust and black 18-inch rims.
Subaru Levorg STI Sport STI Performance
The compact estate model featured in Tokyo comes fitted with already available STI Performance components, including a sports exhaust and aero package, along with prototype Recaro front bucket seats.
Subaru S4 STI Sport Concept
Similar to the Levorg, the S4 STI gets some subtle improvements over the standard model, namely new suspension parts, drilled brake rotors, 18-inch wheels, an aero kit, carbon fiber interior trim and suede seats.
Subaru Racing Models
Rounding up the Japanese brand’s presence in Tokyo are four racing cars, the BRZ GT300 from the 2016 season, the WRX STI NBR Challenge from the 24h of Nürburgring, the WRX STI that participates in the Japan Rally Championship and BRZ CG Robot Racing from the 2017 season.
The 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 13 to 15.