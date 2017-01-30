SUV Driver Goes On A Manhunt In China

Chinese authorities are investigating a man for attempted murder, after going on a rampage in his SUV.
With the dash-mounted camera recording, the man is seen targeting the driver of an Audi, ramming him on two occasions, and then trying to run him over as he steps out and makes a run for his life.
According to the video's description, the assaulter is a contractor who claims that his victim, a developer, owns him a lot of money. Luckily, his target seems to have walked away from the incident, but another developer is said to have sustained injuries, after being pinned against a wall.
It's unknown how the footage ended up on the internet, but it's the evidence that will likely land him in jail, make him pay for damages, and perhaps a small fortune as compensation, not to mention that he can probably wave goodbye to the alleged debt.
Warning: Some may find the video disturbing