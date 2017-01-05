Suzuki’s Funky New Ignis Might Be The Most Special Model Of Its Class

The new Suzuki Ignis is not your usual city car as it blends rather interestingly SUV elements into a compact body.
The combination might prove to be a hit for Suzuki as the new Ignis is both fresh as a proposal and has that SUV appeal that most customers seem to love these days. It certainly sticks out more than the boring normal city cars you can get right now in Europe.
Under its distinctive skin lies Suzuki’s latest lightweight platform which helps the new Ignis to become one of the lightest cars in the market right now, as it tips the scales from just 810kg.
There are two engine options and both of them use the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with 89hp. The most expensive one though comes with a mild 48v hybrid system that assists on low speeds and during acceleration, slightly improving at the same time the official fuel economy.
Customers can choose between two gearboxes: a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AGS (Auto Gear Shift) automated manual. The new Suzuki Ignis also offers a minimum 180mm ground clearance which combined with the optional AWD system can turn this featherweight city car into a surprising off-roader.
Sure its looks might not appeal to everyone’s tastes but you have to admit that as far as city cars go, Suzuki has a good card on its hands with the new Ignis. Auto Express delivers its first driving impressions on the video linked below.