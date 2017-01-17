Take A Peek At Alpine’s New Lightweight Aluminum Chassis

Alpine has released new photos showing the aluminum chassis and bodywork of their upcoming A120 sports car, which is due for a reveal at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
The new French mid-engined sports car will use aluminum both in its bespoke chassis and most of its bodywork in a bid to keep weight low, with the latter being welded on to the frame in the same fashion Aston Martin does with its cars.
Alpine will build its road car at the historic site of Dieppe, the brand’s original manufacturing plant. The first 1955 cars that will roll off the production line will be the limited Premier edition models that can already be ordered.
The engine is expected to be a turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder with around 250 to 300hp, giving the new A120 an official 0-62mph (0-100km/h) time in 4.5 seconds. A dual-clutch gearbox will be the only transmission option.
The new Alpine A120 will be priced at around 55k to 60k euros, positioning it against rivals like the Porsche 718 Cayman and the Alfa Romeo 4C.
