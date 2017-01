Take A POV Ride In The New Peugeot 208 GTI

VIDEO

Here's a look at Peugeot's range-topping 208, the GTi, on a twisty mountain road.The POV footage shows the 208 GTI tackle the curves with ease, aided by a 1.6-liter THP petrol turbocharged engine that pumps out 208 horsepower and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque to the front wheels , through a six-speed manual transmission.Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds, and up to a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph), the powerful supermini is also able to cover 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) in 26.5 seconds. Additionally, the French state that accelerating from 80 to 120 km/h (57-75 mph) takes 6 seconds, in fifth gear.Coming to, supposedly, channel the spirit of the iconic 205 GTI , the latest interpretation of the 208 GTI sits in the same league as the Ford Fiesta ST Opel Corsa OPC , and Renault Clio RS