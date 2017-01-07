Take A POV Ride In The New Peugeot 208 GTI

Here's a look at Peugeot's range-topping 208, the GTi, on a twisty mountain road.
The POV footage shows the 208 GTI tackle the curves with ease, aided by a 1.6-liter THP petrol turbocharged engine that pumps out 208 horsepower and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque to the front wheels, through a six-speed manual transmission.
Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds, and up to a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph), the powerful supermini is also able to cover 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) in 26.5 seconds. Additionally, the French state that accelerating from 80 to 120 km/h (57-75 mph) takes 6 seconds, in fifth gear.
Coming to, supposedly, channel the spirit of the iconic 205 GTI, the latest interpretation of the 208 GTI sits in the same league as the Ford Fiesta ST, Opel Corsa OPC, and Renault Clio RS.