Taking A Ride In A Lucid Air Prototype Might Convince You To Cancel That Tesla

Lucid Motors came to CES with its Air prototype electric vehicle, a model that aims to steal sales directly from the Tesla Model S, when it reaches production.
The Lucid Air is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 1,000hp while customers will be given the option of either a 100kWh or 130kWh battery pack, with the latter providing a driving range of up to 400 miles.
Lucid Motors is considered to be a serious start-up company, with many people working there being ex-Tesla employees, including the company’s chief technology officer Peter Rawlinson who is also the former chief engineer of the Model S.
Unlike other EV startups, the company doesn’t give extreme promises for the near future, with their single goal to be the launch of Air’s production version in 2018. Lucid says that the Air can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in as little as 2.5 seconds.
The Verge had a go in the Air prototype and shared its experience with the following video.