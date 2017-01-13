Talk About Stealthy; This Audi R8 V10 Plus Has 1,250 Horses

Although this 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus looks just like any other, it is in fact so powerful that it could embarrass a Bugatti Veyron.
This R8 V10 from Dallas Performanc benefits from two turbochargers and some expert craftsmanship from Dallas Performance. Beyond the turbos, other key modifications include upgraded cylinder heads, forged components and sleeved cylinders.
All told, these changes, among others, result in 1,250 hp on race gas and 1,100 hp on 93 octane petrol, meaning the 5.2-liter V10 is twice as powerful as it is stock.
Despite pushing the engine to such heights, Dallas Performance offers its twin-turbo package with a 2 year/24,000 mile warranty. Upgrades to 2,300 hp are also offered.
If we owned an R8 we know where our spare change would be going...