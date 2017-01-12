Teens Played Bumper Cars At A NY Parking Lot Damaging 17 Vehciels

Police are currently searching for three teenagers that broke into multiple vehicles inside a NY Botanical Gardens parking garage and used them as bumper cars.
According to authorities, the damages amount to more than $60,000, as 17 vehicles were hit in total after the boys managed to start a few of them and drove them into several other parked cars.
It seems they entered the Bronx parking garage on Webster Avenue and accessed the unlocked cars at around 5 pm on December 24, as reported by the NY Post.
One thing that's not clear as of right now is how the teens managed to start the cars engines, but the investigation is ongoing. So far, we know that the suspects are between 14 and 17 years old and are all described as Hispanic.
We can only hope they'll be in custody soon and will be made to pay for vandalizing other people's property.