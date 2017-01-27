Teens Steal Cayenne And Macan From Porsche's US Headquarters, Then Post It On Instagram!

At least two teenagers are being hunted down by police after stealing a Porsche Cayenne and Macan from the German brand’s North American headquarters in Hapeville, Georgia.
On January 16, teenagers entered a parking lot at the Porsche facility just as a delivery driver was unloading the vehicles off a truck. CCTV footage shows one of the teens jumping inside the truck as the driver was distracted and stealing the keys to a selection of the cars.
The gang of thieves soon took off with a black Porsche Cayenne Turbo in the middle of the day without a care in the world. Remarkably, they came back to the lot just a few minutes later and took off with a white Macan Turbo.
AJC reports that police chased after the stolen vehicles but called off the pursuit due to safety reasons with the Porsches topping 100 mph (160 km/h).
Clearly not concerned with being caught, one of the teens posted footage of himself driving one of the stolen SUVs on social media. A few days later, both vehicles were found abandoned.
Arrest warrants on the identified suspect have already been taken out and details of at least two others involved in the crime are being investigated.
Police say this man stole two Porsche SUV's worth over 200 thousand dollars. How they duped the truck driver delivering the rides. Live@5:30 pic.twitter.com/Qf7YuUKR2G— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) January 25, 2017