Tesla Delays Brexit-Caused UK Price Increase By Two Weeks

Tesla Motors should have increased the prices of the Model S and Model X in the UK, by 5 percent, starting on January 1, in response to the declining British pound, following the Brexit referendum.
However, due to high demand for the two vehicles, the automaker says it decided to delay the price hike by two weeks, giving consumers in Europe's largest right-hand drive market enough time to place a deposit, according to AutoNews,
"Due to exceptionally high demand at the end of the year, we have extended the order date by two weeks for customers who were unable to finalize their purchase", the automaker said in a release, adding that any cars ordered by January 15, and assembled by mid-April, will get free access to the company's Supercharger battery network.
Right now, Tesla Motors' most popular vehicle, the Model S, retails from £58,895 ($72,659) in its basic form, offering a 248 miles (399 km) range, a 5.5 sec run from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) and a 130 mph (209 km/h) top speed. In two weeks, the automaker will add another £2,950 ($3,639) to its price tag, while the entry-level Model X will become £4,100 ($5,058) more expensive, kicking off from £86,100 ($106,222).