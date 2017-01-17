Tesla Driver Stranded In The Desert After Keyless Smartphone App Loses Service

A Tesla Model S owner was left stranded in Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas after his car’s keyless smartphone application stopped working.
Ryan Negri decided to go for a quick drive in his Tesla to shoot some photos of the surrounding mountains, using his smartphone application to unlock and start his car instead of the car keys which he left back home, as the Telegraph reported.
Tesla’s keyless smartphone application feature allows owners to remotely monitor the status of their cars as well as lock-unlock and start them. Negri’s experience though turned out to be rather unpleasant.
"Six miles down the road we decided to turn back, but before that, had to adjust Mozy & Millie's car bed, so I exited the vehicle...bad idea," Negri said on an Instagram post. "Need to restart the car now, but, with no cell service, my phone can't connect to the car to unlock it."
Negri wasn’t aware that Tesla’s keyless feature requires a phone with cell service, as otherwise it’s impossible to communicate with the company’s servers and start the car.
The driver’s wife at least saved the day, after walking back 2 miles to find signal and call a friend to bring them the keys to the Tesla. Negri says that he will always have them with him from now on.
