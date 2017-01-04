Tesla Misses 80,000 Vehicle Delivery Target For 2016

Tesla has fallen just short of its delivery goal for 2016 by shipping a total of 76,230 vehicles to customers around the world, below its 80,000 target.
During the October-December sales period, Tesla managed to sell 22,200 vehicles, well up on the 17,478 it delivered in the same time period last year, representing a 27 per cent increase.
Although Tesla only just fell short of its goal, it's not all that surprising, as company chief executive Elon Musk is known for setting ambitious goals.
According to the automaker, production slowed down after it introduced new hardware in its vehicles to allow for fully-autonomous driving. Additionally, approximately 2,750 vehicles weren't included in the brand's 2016 delivery figures due to transportation delays in the closing days of last year, which prevented them from being delivered to customers.
In a statement, Tesla said: “Although we tried to recover these deliveries and expedite others by the end of the quarter, time ran out before we could deliver all customer cars.”