Tesla Model S And Model X 100D Drop Performance For Greater Range

Tesla has taken a break from releasing ever-faster variants Model S and Model X and launched the 100D variants of both models.
Lacking the ‘P’ (Performance) of the previously-released Model S and Model X range-toppers, the 100D focuses less on straight line acceleration and more on range.
With that in mind, its EPA-estimated range sits at 335 miles (539 km), marginally greater than the 315 mile (506 km) range of the P100D, thus giving the Model S 100D the longest range of any production EV.
Despite lacking the P badge, the Model S 100D is still blisteringly quick, capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in a mere 4.2 seconds. Prices for the Tesla Model S 100D are also significantly cheaper than the P100D starting at $95,000 compared to the $130,000+ starting price of a P100D.
As for the Model X 100D, its all-electric range sits at 295 miles (474 km).
Note: Tesla Model S and Model X P100D pictured