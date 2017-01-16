Tesla Model S Packs 778 HP In Electric GT Racing Spec

As unlikely as it might have seemed only a few years ago for a big heavy electric luxury sedan, the Tesla Model S is one of the fastest-accelerating cars on the market. In top P100D trim with Ludicrous mode engaged, it'll rocket from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. But this version will accelerate even quicker.
Unveiled live at the Autosport International show in Birmingham, England, is the vehicle that will form the backbone of the new Electric GT series – similar to the Formula E championship, only with touring cars instead of single-seaters.
The entire field will be composed of race-prepped versions of the Tesla Model S P100D boasting 778 horsepower. That's more than the Ferrari F12 TdF or Lamborghini Aventador S extract from their six-plus-liter V12s!
Motor1.com reports that the competition-spec Tesla has been stripped of some 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of excess weight, helping to drop the electric racer's the 0-60 time down to two seconds flat. It also feature Pirelli racing slicks, a tighter suspension, added downforce, and a bare-bones cabin with a single racing bucket and not much else.
20 of these electric touring cars will be fielded by ten teams in the racing series that will get underway this season. Each of the seven race weekends will include a 20-minute practice session, 60 minutes of qualifying, and two races – one in daylight and one at dusk – each covering a distance of 60 kilometers (or 37 miles). So they'll probably need a big grid of Superchargers to juice the cars back up in between each heat.